UAE and UK sign agreement to enhance clean energy co-operation

The UAE and UK have signed an agreement that will enable the sharing of technical knowledge in clean energy, including low-carbon hydrogen and harmless nuclear energy.

The agreement will enhance strategic and technical co-operation between the two nations in the energy sector and develop renewable energy technology, including regulatory frameworks and incentives.

It will also step up co-operation in smart grids and related technology, in addition to environmentally sustainable transport, electric vehicles, sustainable alternative transport fuel, biomass projects, waste conversion to energy and carbon capture, utilisation and storage projects.

The agreement includes co-operation in peaceful nuclear energy and related policies and technology, low-carbon hydrogen, exchange of information, knowledge and experience, holding high-level meetings to discuss and consider issues of mutual benefit, bolstering collaboration in clean and renewable energy and organising workshops for events related to the industry.

It also includes the commitment of the two parties to sustainable development in implementing energy, science and technology policies, taking into account economic, social and environmental considerations with regard to climate change.

Both nations have made commitments to investment, trade and market access opportunities in the field of energy, in addition to sustainable development of energy resources, and encouraging companies in the private sector and industrial entities to engage in more co-operation and explore further business opportunities.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, described the agreement as "significant" and said it would help both nations introduce energy policies to provide low-carbon, safe and sustainable energy supplies at reasonable prices.

He said the UAE and UK "realise the importance of the need to improve energy efficiency and decarbonisation of its components and the need to develop renewable energy technologies to help reach zero carbon emissions by 2050", news agency Wam reported.

Mr Al Mazrouei praised the bilateral relations between the two nations and said the agreement would help the transition towards clean, renewable energy and support the two countries’ approach in launching new projects.

The agreement was signed by Sharif Al Olama, undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, and UK Business Secretary Grant Shapps.