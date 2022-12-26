President Sheikh Mohamed speaks with Angolan leader

President Sheikh Mohamed held talks with Angola's President Joao Lourenco on Monday.

The two leaders discussed efforts to bolster ties between their nations during the phone call.

They explored ways of strengthening co-operation for the betterment of both countries, state news agency Wam reported.

In September, President Sheikh Mohamed sent a congratulatory letter to Mr Lourenco on his re-election as president.

The message was delivered by Sheikh Shakbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State, who took part in the inauguration ceremony held in the capital, Luanda.

A congratulatory letter from President Sheikh Mohamed was delivered by Sheikh Shakbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State, to Angola's President Joao Lourenco on his re-election. Photo: Wam

Sheikh Shakbout conveyed to Mr Lourenco the greetings of Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, wishing him and the people of Angola further progress and prosperity.

He praised the UAE-Angola's strong relations and said the Emirates was keen to strengthen co-operation between the two countries.

Mr Lourenco wished the UAE leaders and its people continued success.