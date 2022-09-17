President Sheikh Mohamed sends congratulatory letter to Angolan's president on re-election

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has sent a congratulatory letter to Angolan's President Joao Manuel Lourenco on his re-election.

The message was delivered by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan, Minister of State, who took part in the inauguration ceremony held in the capital, Luanda.

Sheikh Shakhboot conveyed to Mr Lourenco the greetings of Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, wishing him and the people of Angola further progress and prosperity.

He praised the UAE-Angola's strong relations and said the Emirates was keen to strengthen co-operation between the two countries.

Mr Lourenco wished the UAE leaders and its people continued success.