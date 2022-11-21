Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid opens new Federal National Council session

Vice President and Ruler of Dubai says assembly pursues UAE's goals of consensus, consultation and co-operation

The National
Nov 21, 2022
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, opened the new session of the Federal National Council in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Sheikh Mohammed said the council represented the UAE's commitment to promoting “consensus, consultation and co-operation”.

He convened the consultative body on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed.

“We convened today — on behalf of my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him — the new session of the Federal National Council,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

“The council represents and consolidates the UAE's approach of referendum and consultation, put forth by the nation's founders.

“We wish the members of the council success in performing their duties and promoting consensus, consultation and co-operation among all state authorities.”

The 40-member council, made up of 20 elected and 20 appointed members, advises the government on matters of national importance.

It can pass, amend and reject federal laws and discuss international treaties. It is also a forum for members to raise the concerns of ordinary Emiratis.

It was established in 1971 and voting was introduced in 2006. Members hold office for four years.

The 2019 elections proved hugely significant, as for the first time an equal number of male and female representatives were voted on to the council.

Updated: November 21, 2022, 2:20 PM
