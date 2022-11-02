President Sheikh Mohamed and Joe Biden discuss energy security

President Sheikh Mohamed and US President Joe Biden held a video call on Wednesday.

The leaders spoke about their strategic relationship and addressed global challenges, including energy security.

During the meeting, they also talked about the strategic Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy that was signed on Tuesday to help accelerate the energy transition, advance shared climate goals and strengthen global energy security.

The agreement was signed at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference in the presence of Sheikh Mohamed.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Special Presidential Co-ordinator Amos Hochstein signed the partnership on behalf of the UAE and the US, respectively.

The partnership will invest $100 billion to produce 100 gigawatts of clean energy in the US, UAE, and emerging economies around the world by 2035.

"In a video call with President Biden today we reaffirmed the depth of UAE-US relations and discussed our recently launched joint initiative to accelerate the energy transition. We also addressed topics including energy security and our shared commitment to enhancing climate action," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on Twitter.

During the call, the leaders said they are committed to enhancing climate ambition and climate action, in line with their net-zero 2050 goals.

Looking ahead to Cop27 in Egypt later this month and to Cop28 in the UAE next year, both countries recognised that Pace will be a significant catalyst to reach net zero by accelerating investment in clean energy projects, technologies and resources.

They noted the importance of a rapid and well-managed energy transition and its potential to create expanded economic opportunities and drive more sustainable growth.

Both leaders also shared their common interests in stabilising the global energy market and in increasing their investments in renewable energy and pledged to deepen their close co-operation.

Sheikh Mohamed talked about the UAE’s significant ongoing investments to lower carbon impact on the energy sectors of both conventional and renewable energy.

He expressed the UAE’s long-standing concern about the impacts of global warming, particularly on countries like the UAE with long coastlines and severe climates.

He talked about the UAE’s leading role in the energy transition, expanding its own renewable energy capacity 200-fold over the last ten years which included building three of the largest and lowest-cost solar projects in the world.

He briefed Mr Biden on the UAE’s funding and assistance for clean energy projects in six continents, including in 31 small island developing states in the Caribbean and the Pacific Ocean as well as a growing number of projects across the US.