Teachers are the 'bedrock of our education system', says President Sheikh Mohamed

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday hailed the work and dedication of teachers, who play an important role in the future of the UAE.

Marking World Teachers’ Day on Twitter, Sheikh Mohamed said: “Dedicated teachers are the bedrock of our education system and will be at the forefront of its development.

“On World Teachers’ Day, we recognise the vital role that teachers play across the UAE as they guide and shape the next generation that will drive our future progress.”

At a Qasr Al Bahr Majlis in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed addressed education professionals from across the country, stressing the vital role that quality education and dedicated teachers will play in the UAE’s future.

Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the importance of teachers' influence in guiding pupils along the right path towards developing themselves and their ideas, especially in the early stages of their schooling, state news agency Wam said.

He said teachers have a major responsibility in shaping young minds and shielding them from influences that could disrupt their future.

Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE’s commitment to investing in education to ensure that future generations will be equipped to further the country's progress.

He recalled a meeting he had with the late Lee Kuan Yew, former prime minister and founder of modern Singapore.

Lee said his government had focused on building a strong educational system over 25 years, creating a base for the country’s future progress and development.

Sheikh Mohamed said education over the next 20 years will determine the extent to which countries advance in terms of their development and civilisation.

New councils involving teachers

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday said teachers and school leaders will have input into decisions being made about education.

In a tweet on World Teachers' Day, Sheikh Mohammed said the Emirates Schools Establishment, the public schools' regulator, has been directed to form advisory committees that include teachers and school leaders.

“Today, we directed the Emirates School Establishment to form a teachers’ council and a school leadership council to engage them in the decision-making process in the education field,” he said.

“Our trust in them and in their wisdom is great. And the role of our leadership team for education advancement will not be completed without them.”

In a separate tweet, Sheikh Mohammed thanked the teachers who have helped shape generations of people and taught them the difference between right and wrong.

“Without them, we would not have written the letters of our lives,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

“Without them, our countries would not have advanced in science. Without them, our generations would not have known good from evil and right from wrong.

“Thank you to all the teachers. Thank you to the owners of the sacred message and the greatest national mission.”

Earlier, Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Future Technology, thanked teachers for their “heroic work” in shaping the next generation.

“Dearest teachers and educators, on the occasion of Teachers' Day, I would like to extend to you my gratitude for the heroic work you accomplish every day,” Ms Al Amiri said on Twitter.

“You shape our future by enriching our present.

“Through your grit, our students learn to persevere, and through your dedication, they learn how to become active members of society.

“Through your knowledge, they shape an understanding of the world around them. Thank you for everything that you do!”

The UAE in May announced a shake-up at the Ministry of Education, with new ministers chosen to improve education at all levels.

In June, the ministers set out a plan to overhaul government-run schools, investing in teachers and encouraging parents to become more involved in how their children are taught.

There will also be a renewed focus on maths and science taught in English from a young age, ministers told a media briefing in Dubai.