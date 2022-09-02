President Sheikh Mohamed receives letter from India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi

President Sheikh Mohamed has received a handwritten letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, regarding developing ties between the two countries, state news agency Wam reported on Friday.

The letter was delivered to President Sheikh Mohamed by Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs, during a meeting at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Dr Jaishankar, who is in the UAE to attend meetings of the UAE-India Joint Committee and UAE-India Strategic Dialogue, conveyed Mr Modi’s greetings to President Sheikh Mohamed and his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Emirates and its people.

The leaders also discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and the importance of co-operating to enhance and advance them within the framework of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Earlier this year, the UAE and India signed the agreement that is expected to boost non-oil trade between the two countries to $100 billion in five years, from $60bn currently.

The agreement marked a new phase of strategic co-operation and will open additional avenues of investment and trade for companies in both India and the UAE.