President Sheikh Mohamed speaks by phone with UK prime minister

President Sheikh Mohamed and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke by phone on Thursday.

The leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations as well as the international repercussions of the war in Ukraine, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Johnson also spoke about energy and food security, emphasising the need to strengthen both the region and the globe to achieve peace.

UK officials released a statement saying the leaders had thanked one another for their support and friendship, and agreed that great strides have been made in the UK-UAE relationship in recent years.

Mr Johnson praised Sheikh Mohamed's success “in bringing prosperity to both the UAE and the Gulf more generally”, the statement said.

The British leader also said UK-UAE co-operation on global priorities including Ukraine, regional stability and climate change is hugely important for the world.

“He expressed his confidence that this co-operation will continue in the years ahead,” the statement added.