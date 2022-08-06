ERC's mobile clinic provides health care to thousands in Yemen

Emirates Red Crescent's mobile clinic in the Hadhramaut governorate, Yemen, has provided healthcare services to almost 16,000 people, the humanitarian organisation said on Saturday.

The clinic, which provides free healthcare services and medicine to people living in far-flung areas, helped 543 people in July.

Dr Wajdi Al Akberi, the supervisor of the medical team, said 15,784 people have to date benefited from the clinic services.

The clinic is part of the UAE's humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people and deliver healthcare services to remote areas, state news agency Wam reported.

In March, ERC said more than seven million people have benefited from its Ramadan programmes in the Yemeni governorates of Shabwa, Hadramwt, Taez, Hodeidah, Aden and Socotra.

Clothes, food and other humanitarian aid were distributed in time for Ramadan in April.

The programmes follow a directive from President Sheikh Mohamed. The UAE has provided Yemen with more than $6.3 billion of aid since 2015.

The conflict in Yemen began when Iran-backed Houthi rebels took over the capital Sanaa in 2014, starting a civil war that has created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.