Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed sets out Cop28 higher committee

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has announced the reformation of the National Higher Committee to oversee preparations for the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (Cop28).

The event, at Expo City Dubai, will be held from November 6 to 17, 2023.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, will serve as committee chairman.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and the UAE's Special Envoy for Climate Change, is vice chairman, state news agency Wam reported.

The committee includes dozens of officials and ministers, as well as security and police chiefs.

These include Mohamed Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, and Minister of State for Food Security; Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth; and Lt Gen Abdullah Al Marri, chief of Dubai Police.

Sheikh Mansour said the minister and officials involved reflected the UAE’s commitment to delivering a successful and inclusive Cop28 that would "advance critical climate negotiations and create equal opportunities for all stakeholders and segments of society to find practical solutions", Wam reported.

The summit will serve as a platform for the UAE to promote its view of climate action as an opportunity that drives sustainable economic and social development for all nations.

