Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with Libya's foreign minister

Sheikh Abdullah discussed bilateral ties during call with Najla El Mangoush

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, spoke on the phone with Najla El Mangoush, Libya's foreign minister. Photo: Wam
Apr 12, 2022

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, exchanged Ramadan greetings with Libya's foreign minister during a phone call.

Also during the call, Sheikh Abdullah and Najla El Mangoush discussed current bilateral ties and ways to strengthen them.

The two ministers also reviewed issues of mutual interest, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Abdullah met Ms El Mangoush in Abu Dhabi for high-level talks last June, during which they explored the strong connection between their respective nations.

Updated: April 12, 2022, 3:44 PM
