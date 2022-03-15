Swat teams of the world in action in Dubai: in pictures

Forty-one special task forces from 21 countries are competing in the gruelling third annual UAE Swat Challenge this week.

There are five tests — tactical, assault, officer rescues, tower events and obstacle courses — designed to assess the tactical skills, mental focus and physical endurance of the participating teams.

The tactical challenge was held on Sunday and the assault event on Monday, while the officer rescue round was under way on Tuesday.

The tower event will be held on Wednesday and teams will compete in the final obstacle round on Thursday, the last day of the event.

Winners will be announced each day and cash prizes will be given to the top team and the first and second runners-up.

Officials said there will be three overall winners of the challenge, who will get $70,000, $30,000 and $20,000 respectively.

Albanian and Sri Lankan teams are competing for the first time.

This year, 10 teams from the UAE are taking part, including two teams each from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, along with squads from Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman.

The challenge aims to promote co-operation between Special Weapons and Tactics teams, or Swat units, on a global level. It is being held at the Dubai training centre in Al Rowaiyah.

A jury of 25 members from the UAE and other countries will decide the winners.

The annual event ends on Thursday, March 17.