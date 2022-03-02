5,000 new jobs for Emiratis in banking and insurance by 2026

UAE announced launch of new drive on Monday to boost Emirati workforce in the private sector

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and chairman of the Central Bank's board of directors, approved the plan to create 5,000 jobs for Emiratis in the banking and insurance sectors. Wam
The National
Mar 02, 2022

The Central Bank has approved the creation of 5,000 jobs for UAE citizens in the banking and insurance sectors under its Emiratisation programme.

The jobs, approved by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and chairman of the Central Bank's board of directors, include leading and key positions that will be filled by the end of 2026, state news agency Wam reported.

The approved programme was achieved through co-ordination with the Emirates Institute of Banking and Financial Studies and the board of directors of the UAE Cadres Competitiveness Board.

On Monday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of a new drive to boost the Emirati workforce in the private sector.

After a UAE Cabinet meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai, he said the government would provide “additional incentives” for companies supporting the employment of citizens.

The UAE set out plans in September to ensure that within the next five years 10 per cent of the private-sector workforce will be citizens.

Read more
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announces new private sector Emiratisation drive
UAE private sector given five years to make 10% of workforce Emirati

The requirement was among a package of 13 projects and decrees designed to boost the number of Emiratis in the private sector by 75,000 by 2026, as part of the Nafis programme.

These included paid training programmes, subsidies for Emiratis working in the private sector and support for local entrepreneurs wanting to leave the public sector to start up their own companies.

More than 2,000 Emiratis joined the UAE's private sector in the first three months of the recruitment drive.

Updated: March 02, 2022, 2:13 PM
Central Bank of the UAEUAEEmiratisation
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Inside a Kharkiv basement for six days, Indian students are losing hopeStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Central Bank approves 5,000 jobs for Emiratis in banking and insurance sectors by 2026
An image that illustrates this article Dubai Police handled 545 financial crimes in 2021 totalling Dh2.2 billion
An image that illustrates this article UAE donates $5 million in aid to Ukrainian peopleStory gallery icon