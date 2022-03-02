5,000 new jobs for Emiratis in banking and insurance by 2026

The Central Bank has approved the creation of 5,000 jobs for UAE citizens in the banking and insurance sectors under its Emiratisation programme.

The jobs, approved by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and chairman of the Central Bank's board of directors, include leading and key positions that will be filled by the end of 2026, state news agency Wam reported.

The approved programme was achieved through co-ordination with the Emirates Institute of Banking and Financial Studies and the board of directors of the UAE Cadres Competitiveness Board.

On Monday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of a new drive to boost the Emirati workforce in the private sector.

After a UAE Cabinet meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai, he said the government would provide “additional incentives” for companies supporting the employment of citizens.

The UAE set out plans in September to ensure that within the next five years 10 per cent of the private-sector workforce will be citizens.

The requirement was among a package of 13 projects and decrees designed to boost the number of Emiratis in the private sector by 75,000 by 2026, as part of the Nafis programme.

These included paid training programmes, subsidies for Emiratis working in the private sector and support for local entrepreneurs wanting to leave the public sector to start up their own companies.

More than 2,000 Emiratis joined the UAE's private sector in the first three months of the recruitment drive.