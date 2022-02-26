Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed holds talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has discussed bilateral relations with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a phone call.

They spoke about ways of strengthening co-operation between the UAE and America.

The ministers also took stock of the latest regional and global developments and exchanged views on them, UAE news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the deep strategic ties between the Emirates and the US, as well as the continuing co-operation and co-ordination between the two countries.