UAE declares one person and five entities 'supporters of terrorism' over Houthi links

The UAE Cabinet has declared one individual and five organisations as "supporters of terrorism" over links to Yemen's Houthi militia.

The move is in line with efforts to "target and disrupt networks associated with the financing of terrorism and its associated activities", state news agency Wam reported.

The cabinet issued a resolution adding the parties to its approved list of persons and organisations supporting terrorism (Local Terrorist List).

All regulatory authorities were ordered to monitor and identify all persons or entities who holds a financial or commercial relationship with those listed and take necessary measures according to the law, including freezing financial assets within 24 hours.

"The companies and individual listed have been linked to supporting the terrorist Houthi militia, which uses these funds to target civilian facilities and civilians," read the Wam statement.

A strike by Yemen's Houthi militia on an Adnoc oil storage plant in Abu Dhabi on Monday, January 17 killed three workers and injured six.

A projectile fired at Abu Dhabi International Airport caused a minor fire in an area where construction was taking place, away from the terminal, with no injuries. Missiles fired at the UAE by the Houthis on January 24 and January 31 were intercepted and did not lead to any casualties or damage.

The following is the list of the newly added individual and entities:

Individual - Abdo Abdulla Dael Ahmed

Entities:

1. Al Alamiyah Express Company for Exchange & Remittance

2. Al-Hadha Exchange Company

3. Moaz Abdulla Dael For Import and Export

4. Vessel: Three - Type: Bulk Carrier – IMO (9109550)

5. Peridot Shipping & Trading LLC