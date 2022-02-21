Ruler of Dubai and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meet to discuss UAE 'megaprojects'

'We are always looking to improve our country,' says Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in Dubai

The National
Feb 21, 2022

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed met for talks in Dubai on Monday.

Sheikh Mohammed, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, frequently discuss the nation's direction and priorities.

"I met my brother Mohammed bin Rashid in Dubai," the Crown Prince said on Twitter.

"In our renewed meetings, we are always looking to improve our country and the happiness of our people."

Sheikh Mohammed said they met in Al Marmoom, a nature reserve in the Al Qudra desert.

Dubai Government Media Office said discussions concerned the "UAE's development journey and the nation's megaprojects".

Government priorities in recent months have included policies to plot out the next 50 years, as the country marks its Golden Jubilee, and post-pandemic economic plans.

