UAE sends aid to Somalia as drought puts 4.6 million people in jeopardy

The UAE is sending tonnes of aid to Somalia to help the sub-Saharan country during a severe drought.

It is being supplied by Emirates Red Crescent under the directive of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the monitoring of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and chairman of ERC.

The first flight has reached Mogadishu, the Somali capital. ERC will also send an aid ship.

Included in the delivery are tankers of water to help people displaced by the drought.

Somalia will also receive help to dig wells in some of the worst-afflicted areas.

Dr Mohammed Al Falahi, ERC Secretary General, said the organisation was making significant efforts to help the Somali regions worst affected by the crisis.

The drought followed poor rainfall for three consecutive seasons. It has displaced about 345,000 people in the country, and about 4.6 million are in urgent need of help.