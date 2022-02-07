Dubai to introduce charge for single-use plastic bags from July 1

Dubai will introduce a charge of 25 fils for single-use plastic bags from July 1.

The emirate's Executive Council said the charge will apply to single-use bags in all stores, including retail, clothing, restaurants, pharmacies, delivery orders and e-commerce orders.

The authorities said the charge will be evaluated in stages, before single-use plastic bags are banned completely in two years' time.

A tariff on single-use plastic bags has been applied in more than 30 countries, and a partial or complete ban has been imposed in more than 90 countries.

Awareness campaigns will also be carried out in the coming weeks across all sectors, including schools and universities.

Last month, a senior figure from the Abu Dhabi's environment agency said single-use plastic bags could be banned in the emirate by the end of the year.

Monir Bou Ghanem, senior adviser to the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, said there were 15 to 16 items that would be targeted by the new scheme, including plastic straws and disposable plates and cutlery, all commonly used in takeaway meals.

Retail giant Majid Al Futtaim Carrefour announced last year that it would be eliminating single-use plastic bags at the checkout counters of two of its Dubai branches - , Carrefour Hypermarket at Cityland Mall and Carrefour Market at Arabian Ranches 1.