People in Dubai with disabilities have right to inclusive education and jobs under new law

People in Dubai with disabilities will have the right to inclusion in education and the workplace, under a new law issued on Monday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, issued the law that seeks to ensure full participation of disabled people in all aspects of life.

The law will seek to include the opinions of disabled people when it comes to the process of drafting policies and legislation that may affect their quality of life.

It outlines that disabled people are entitled to inclusive education, job opportunities in all sectors, as well as access to rehabilitation, health care and social services.

They are also entitled to all services such as worship, police and legal services, and relevant entities should also provide them with the ability to access data and information through various platforms and inform them about their legal rights.

The law seeks to ensure disabled people have access to banking services and have opportunities to participate in various sports and entertainment programmes.

A new committee, Higher Committee to Protect the Rights of People of Determination, will be created and will include representatives of relevant entities as well as those representing disabled people.

The committee will oversee all affairs concerning disabled people in Dubai, and implement policies, plans and initiatives aimed at protecting their rights.

It will also propose legislation aimed at protecting the rights of people with disabilities and integrating them into society.

The Community Development Authority in Dubai will issue ID cards for people with disabilities registered in Dubai which will help them access facilities and services allocated to them.

Dubai Statistics Centre will create a database of people with disabilities in the emirate, which will serve as a reference for strategic planning and government policy development.

The new law replaces Law No (2) of 2012 pertaining to the Protection of the Rights of People with Disabilities in Dubai and will be effective from the date of its publication in the official gazette.