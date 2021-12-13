Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid honours 240 AI programme graduates

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said after attending the graduation ceremony of a major artificial intelligence initiative that future generations must be empowered to lead the UAE's development.

Sheikh Mohammed celebrated the successes of more than 240 graduates of the AI programme, organised by the National Programme for Artificial Intelligence and the Kellogg College, part of the University of Oxford, at an event held at Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday.

He was joined by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on several AI projects developed by the graduates to improve government performance and efficiency.

He said it was crucial to harness the potential of the brightest and best of the nation's youth to take the Emirates towards their objectives over the next 50 years.

AI solutions are central to building the UAE's technological expertise and supporting its goal of achieving technical, digital and scientific excellence, Sheikh Mohammed said.

The programme, which featured participants from 90 local and federal government entities, aims to equip graduates with the skills to use AI technologies in their work, in line with UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.