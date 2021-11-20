Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Mauritania president in Abu Dhabi

Leaders exchange views on regional and global issues

Neil Halligan
Nov 20, 2021

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani at Al Shati Palace on Saturday.

They discussed ways to enhance and diversify co-operation in investments, the economy, development and other areas of mutual interest.

The leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues, the latest developments in the Middle East and the African continent and the efforts to achieve peace, security and stability in these regions.

The meeting touched upon Expo 2020 Dubai, where Mauritania is taking part for the first time in the history of world's fairs. The Mauritania pavilion is inspired by Bedouin life and showcases the country's cultural, economic and environmental heritage.

UAE sends 100,000 vaccine doses to Mauritania

The UAE has supported the African nation with humanitarian aid during the pandemic to help curb the spread of the virus and support its recovery.

Since April 2020, Mauritania has received around 35 metric tonnes of medical supplies and vaccines from the UAE.

Updated: November 20th 2021, 1:52 PM
