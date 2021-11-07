Sheikh Mohammed congratulates Ruler of Sharjah on a successful book fair

Sheikh Mohammed, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has extended his congratulations to the Ruler of Sharjah on the success of Sharjah International Book Fair.

Held under the theme There is Always a Right Book, the fair is one of the first in the region to reprise a focused in-person programme since the start of the pandemic.

“Sharjah International Book Fair has become the largest book fair in the world for the buying and selling of copyright in 2021,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

“Fifteen million books from 83 countries under one roof.

“I congratulate my brother, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, for this achievement. A man of Arab and international culture.”

The 40th Sharjah International Book Fair is now the largest in the world, its organisers said on Saturday.

The event, which is taking place at Expo Centre Sharjah until November 13, brings together more than 1,600 publishers from 83 countries, and 15 million books. This year’s event is the largest since the fair was established in 1982.