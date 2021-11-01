UAE delivers ambulances and aid to Ethiopia

The Emirates Red Crescent distributed food and medical supplies

SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, Dec 15, 2014. Emirates Red Crescent's new shipment of medical aid to Gaza. The cargo plane will leave the Emirates today to Egypt carrying a 100 tons of medicine which will be entered through the Rafah border crossing. Photo: Reem Mohammed / The National (Reporter: Thaer Zriqat) Section: NA *** Local Caption *** 20141215_RCUAEGAZA_16.JPG
The National
Nov 1, 2021

The UAE has donated ambulances to Ethiopia to support the health sector.

The Emirates Red Crescent also delivered food and medical supplies to Ethiopia, which has been ravaged by civil war and famine-like conditions.

Fahd bin Sultan, deputy secretary-general at ERC, said the UAE attaches great importance to advancing the humanitarian and developmental conditions in Ethiopia, and is always working to support and improve them.

"This initiative aligns with the UAE's objectives on the global scene to boost its foreign humanitarian aid efforts, and provide support to its brotherly countries, especially in the field of health," he said.

The initiative reflects the Emirates' approach to improving people's lives, he added, "by enhancing their access to basic needs, of which healthcare services are a top priority".

Desperately-needed aid

The delivery is one of many made, and facilitated, by the UAE in recent months.

In September, the UN thanked the UAE for enabling aid transfers to Ethiopia, after the organisation used Dubai as a humanitarian logistics hub for its aid drops.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters that the World Health Organisation’s aid centre in Dubai had delivered 85 tonnes of equipment to Ethiopia in the “largest single shipment of humanitarian cargo to date”.

Read more
Ethiopian city claimed by Tigrayan rebels in major advance

The UAE has also worked with the World Food Programme to send food to Mekele in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

In August, a flight delivered at least 200 tonnes of food supplies to Ethiopia.

Dubai sends food to Sudan and Ethiopia - in pictures

Image 1 of 3

Dubai sent two flights carrying humanitarian aid to Sudan and Ethiopia to help tackle health, refugee and flood crises.

Updated: November 1st 2021, 5:57 PM
AidRed Crescent for the UAEEthiopia
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UAE delivers ambulances and aid to Ethiopia
An image that illustrates this article UAE delegation at Cop26 meets UN, UK, Egyptian and Chinese representatives
An image that illustrates this article Abu Dhabi unveils plans to open first military university
An image that illustrates this article UAE calls on its citizens in Lebanon to return home