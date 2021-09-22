Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates NYU Abu Dhabi on its 10th anniversary

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, speaks with Al Bloom, then vice chancellor of NYU Abu Dhabi, during a visit to the university in 2017. Photo: Ryan Carter / Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has congratulated New York University Abu Dhabi on its 10th anniversary.

A partnership between New York University and the Abu Dhabi government, NYU Abu Dhabi is home to more than 1,800 undergraduate students and 130 graduate students.

Sheikh Mohamed praised the progress made by the university.

"I congratulate everybody that has been involved in this groundbreaking initiative. In its first decade, NYUAD has made a significant contribution to the changing educational and cultural landscape of the UAE, the region and the world," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on Twitter.

The university has so far produced 16 Rhodes scholars, in eight graduating classes, the highest number per student of any university in the world in that period, said Rima Al Mokarrab, chair of the board of directors for Tamkeen, New York University’s UAE partner.

NYU Abu Dhabi students during a graduation ceremony. Photo: Christopher Pike / The National

To mark the anniversary, NYU Abu Dhabi is hosting a month-long series of events, including discussions covering various subjects.

A roster of global leaders and thinkers will take part, including former French president Francois Hollande and primatologist Jane Goodall.

From the UAE, Yousef Al Otaiba, Ambassador to the US, Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of State for Food and Water Security and Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence are expected to be involved.

Emirati students make up the single largest group of students among 121 nationalities enrolled at the university.