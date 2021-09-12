NYU Abu Dhabi to mark 10-year anniversary with virtual activities

To mark its 10th anniversary, NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) will hold a series of virtual events and activations this month.

The two-day event, on September 21 and 22, will include a series of discussions covering a wide range of subjects, including the story of the university’s founding and its contributions towards tackling some of the world's challenges, such as Covid-19 and the effects of climate change.

The talks bring New York University and NYUAD’s faculty, students and alumni together in conversation with global leaders, such as former French President Francois Hollande and primatologist Jane Goodall.

From the UAE, the series brings: Yousef Al Otaiba, Ambassador to the US; Mariam Almheiri, Minister of State for Food and Water Security; Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence; Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Zaki Nusseibeh, chancellor of United Arab Emirates University and adviser for cultural affairs at the UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs and Sara Musallam, chairwoman of Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge.

NYUAD will also screen a feature film titled This is NYU Abu Dhabi, produced by award-winning filmmaker Anthony Geffen. He has taught courses at NYUAD on immersive storytelling and won more than 50 international awards including four Baftas and seven Emmys.

A 10-year special report will also be available on the university's dedicated 10-year anniversary website. The Origin Story: An Oral History of the Founding of NYU Abu Dhabi 2005-2010, an oral history book showcasing the voices of those who contributed to the vision and development of the University, will also be available virtually, along with an accompanying video.

Established in partnership between NYU and the emirate of Abu Dhabi, NYUAD is today home to more than 3,000 undergraduate students and 130 graduate students.

More information at nyuad.nyu.edu/10

