Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences after death of former Algerian president

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, offered his condolences on Sunday to the Algerian government following the death of the country's former president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

He died at the age of 84, the Algerian president's office said on Friday.

"Sincere condolences to the government of Algeria on the passing of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika. The former president had a close relationship with the late Sheikh Zayed which strengthened brotherly relations between our two countries. May he rest in peace," Sheikh Mohamed said.

Bouteflika suffered a stroke in 2013 and was rarely seen in public since then.

He resigned in April 2019 and stayed out of the public eye, living at a residence in western Algiers.

A report on broadcaster ENTV did not give the cause of death or information about funeral arrangements.

Bouteflika became Algeria's first foreign minister after independence from France in 1962. Born on March 2, 1937, in the town of Oujda in French Morocco, he was among Algeria’s most enduring politicians.

Called "Boutef" by Algerians, he won respect for fostering peace – notably with an amnesty law that prompted thousands of Islamist fighters to hand in their weapons – and bringing stability to the country.

He presided over economic growth and the rebuilding of the country.

Bouteflika was elected for three more consecutive five-year terms, most recently in 2014.