Afghan women's robotics team thank UAE diplomat for providing safe passage

Their status as educated women with skills in science and technology, who competed at events around the world, stood at odds to the Taliban's regime of 1996-2001, which forbade girls from an education.
The team were whisked out of Afghanistan as fears grew that the Taliban would impose its hardline rule on the population.
Ambassador Al Zaabi has served as the UAE's most senior diplomat in Islamabad since September 2017.
Updated: August 31st 2021, 10:01 AM
Profile of Hala Insurance
Date Started: September 2018
Founders: Walid and Karim Dib
Based: Abu Dhabi
Employees: Nine
Amount raised: $1.2 million
Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers
