What are the vaccine exemptions on Al Hosn app?

People wait to get vaccinated at Barsha Hall in Barsha, a suburb of Dubai. (Antonie Robertson)

The UAE plans to vaccinate all eligible adults against Covid-19 by the end of the year, health officials said.

Officials at the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority urged people to get the vaccine, which is available free of charge.

The country has already administered 11,186,348 doses in a population of about 10 million – one of the highest vaccination rates globally.

However, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection has listed seven categories of people who are exempt from having the vaccine.

Who is exempt from having the vaccine?

Covid-19 patients Participants in clinical trials Pregnant women Those who have received the vaccine outside the country Anyone who has shown severe sensitivity to vaccines in the past or from any of the components of the vaccines Patients with a disease that may conflict with the vaccine. Such people will be given an exemption after a medical evaluation Those who have been infected with the virus and recovered. A doctor's report is required

Excluded groups can get exemption certificates from accredited centres, clinics and hospitals.

The physician who evaluates the request for exemption will have to submit the medical report to the health authorities for approval.

Applicants will receive a text message informing them if their exemption request has been approved.

The exemption status will show on the Al Hosn app.

Four vaccines are being offered in the UAE: Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V and Oxford-AstraZeneca.

The Sinopharm vaccine is produced locally in the UAE at Emirati drug maker Julphar's plant in Ras Al Khaimah, under the brand name Hayat-Vax.

How do I download the Al Hosn app?

You can download Al Hosn app from the App Store, Google Play Store, Huawei AppGallery and Galaxy Store free of charge.

Register your details, and the app will send you a validation code (OTP) to your phone number to authenticate your ID.

You will need to turn on Bluetooth and push notifications on your smartphone to use the app for tracing.

An internet connection is required when you first install Al Hosn app.

The app is whitelisted by the telecom operators, so data used will not be counted against your quota.

match info Maratha Arabians 138-2 C Lynn 91*, A Lyth 20, B Laughlin 1-15 Team Abu Dhabi 114-3 L Wright 40*, L Malinga 0-13, M McClenaghan 1-17 Maratha Arabians won by 24 runs

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

