100 Million Meals campaign delivers more than 600,000 packets in Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan

Baskets with enough food to last a month were delivered to more than 3,000 families

More than 600,000 meals have been distributed in villages and underprivileged communities of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan as part of the '100 Million Meals' campaign.
More than 600,000 meals have been distributed in villages and underprivileged communities of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan as part of the '100 Million Meals' campaign.

More than 600,000 food packets have been distributed in Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan as part of the 100 Million Meals campaign.

The food distribution drive continues to fly aid across the region and aims to send supplies to 30 countries.

More than 3,000 families, with an average of seven members in each, received parcels carrying non-perishable food items including flour, rice, sugar, and oil.

The Covid-19 outbreak has intensified the hunger crisis among already vulnerable populations

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs

Each food basket received gives enough supplies to support a family for a month.

The 100 Million Meals campaign, organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, concluded earlier in May after more than doubling the targeted donations.

The campaign raised 216 million meals as

385,000 donors from 51 countries supported the Ramadan humanitarian drive.

"The Covid-19 outbreak has intensified the hunger crisis among already vulnerable populations," said Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs.

"Malnutrition and hunger threaten more than 821 million people in our world today.

Read More

The 100 Million Meals campaign concluded with enough funds raised to provide 216 million meals across the world. Photos: UAE Government Media Office100 Million Meals campaign: UAE raises enough to serve 216 million meals

UN resolution aims to strike Syria aid deal amid growing hunger

UN warns 41 million people face famine without $6bn in urgent funding

"The 100 Million Meals campaign united the UAE’s diverse society, with all its nationalities and cultures, under the common goal of empowering people in need in 30 countries."

The shipment of about 200,000 meals per country was sent in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH) and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation.

As part of the 100 Million Meals campaign, 12 food banks and nine humanitarian organisations are distributing the food parcels in 30 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America.

The needy in Palestine and those in refugee camps in Jordan and Bangladesh will benefit from 20 per cent of the total food parcels.

100 Million Meals campaign: in pictures

Published: June 28, 2021 02:40 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
A qualified education consultant can help pupils select the right university and support their applications. Unsplash   Diggity Marketing/ Unsplash

UAE jobs: Top 10 side hustles to make extra income this summer

UAE
A man on a bike wears a mask to protect himself from Covid-19 in Bur Dubai. Regulations such as mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing rules have helped the UAE curb the spread of the coronavirus. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Highly contagious Delta variant accounts for one in three UAE cases

Health
Now United members Bailey May, left, and Nour Ardakani prepare for the group's show in Louvre Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

How Louvre Abu Dhabi inspired Now United’s new concert: 'We have similar values'

Music
From left: Tamer Hosny, Myriam Fares, Assala and Hussain Al Jassmi will perform at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi as part of Eid Al Adha celebrations. Wam, Getty Images, Mawazine Festival

Eid Al Adha concerts in Abu Dhabi: Tamer Hosny, Hussain Al Jassmi and more

On Stage
India hosted the last edition of the T20 World Cup, which was won by the West Indies. Reuters

T20 World Cup to be moved to UAE over coronavirus situation in India

Cricket
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read