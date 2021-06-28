100 Million Meals campaign delivers more than 600,000 packets in Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan

More than 600,000 food packets have been distributed in Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan as part of the 100 Million Meals campaign.

The food distribution drive continues to fly aid across the region and aims to send supplies to 30 countries.

More than 3,000 families, with an average of seven members in each, received parcels carrying non-perishable food items including flour, rice, sugar, and oil.

Each food basket received gives enough supplies to support a family for a month.

The 100 Million Meals campaign, organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, concluded earlier in May after more than doubling the targeted donations.

The campaign raised 216 million meals as

385,000 donors from 51 countries supported the Ramadan humanitarian drive.

"The Covid-19 outbreak has intensified the hunger crisis among already vulnerable populations," said Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs .

"Malnutrition and hunger threaten more than 821 million people in our world today.

"The 100 Million Meals campaign united the UAE’s diverse society, with all its nationalities and cultures, under the common goal of empowering people in need in 30 countries."

The shipment of about 200,000 meals per country was sent in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH) and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation.

As part of the 100 Million Meals campaign, 12 food banks and nine humanitarian organisations are distributing the food parcels in 30 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America.

The needy in Palestine and those in refugee camps in Jordan and Bangladesh will benefit from 20 per cent of the total food parcels.

