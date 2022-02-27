Masks optional outside at Expo 2020 Dubai, say organisers

Face masks are now optional while in outdoor areas at Expo 2020 Dubai, organisers have confirmed.

However, while the wearing of masks outside is no longer compulsory, visitors are encouraged to continue wearing them in “entertainment venues with large attendances”.

The announcement was made on Sunday evening, following on from the decision to no longer make the wearing of face masks mandatory across the UAE from February 26.

“Expo 2020 Dubai Covid-19 preventive measures will continue to include the mandatory wearing of masks indoors,” read a statement issued by organisers of the expo.

“While event organisers do not mandate the wearing of masks at outdoor public areas, guests and staff are encouraged to continue to do so at popular entertainment venues with large attendance.

“Health and safety remains a key priority, with stringent rules in place across the site.”All visitors to the event must provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken in the previous 72 hours.

As of Saturday, people no longer have to wear masks outside. The rule applies across the Emirates.

However, masks must still be worn in all public indoor areas, such as shopping malls and schools.

Rules on physical distancing also remain in place.

The easing of rules about the wearing of masks was included in a series of changes announced by the UAE government on Friday.

Close contacts of positive cases will no longer have to quarantine, but must take a PCR test every five days.

PCR testing has also been scrapped for fully vaccinated travellers. Now they only need to show a vaccine certificate with a readable QR code.

Unvaccinated travellers must present a negative PCR test result conducted within 48 hours of departure or a recovery certificate with a QR code proving they have had the virus within a month of travel.

The return of the pre-pandemic time intervals between the first and second calls to prayer at mosques has been approved by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

The first urges Muslims to come to the mosque, while the iqaamah, the second, occurs just before prayers, summoning worshippers to line up.