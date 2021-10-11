Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta visits Emirates airline pavilion

Mikel Arteta, manager of Premier League football club Arsenal, has visited the Emirates airline pavilion.

He was greeted by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

The Spaniard was given a tour of the digital experiences centred on the future of aviation, and interacted with several installations and immersive displays.

Emirates has provided 10 multisensory installations and experiences for all Expo 2020 Dubai visitors.

Arteta’s Expo visit also included stops at the Spanish and Argentinian pavilions, the Sustainability pavilion, the popular Garden in the Sky observation tower for a 360-degree view of the site, as well as Al Wasl Dome to enjoy its spectacular light projections.

“It was incredible to visit Expo 2020 during my recent visit to Dubai,” he said.

“To experience the future of aviation at the Emirates pavilion was fantastic and Al Wasl Dome light projections were a particular highlight. It was a truly unique experience that I would highly recommend to anyone visiting Dubai in the next few months.”

Emirates and Arsenal’s partnership is one of the longest-running relationships in professional club football, with the airline’s branding on the team’s jerseys since 2006.

The airline’s current shirt sponsorship of the club will continue into the 2023-2024 season, and Arsenal’s home ground in north London will also continue to be known as Emirates Stadium until 2028.