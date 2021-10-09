Sample gold and silver-infused water at Expo 2020 Dubai

If you live in the UAE, there is a good chance you will have come across some eye-popping dishes, drinks and desserts at some of the country’s fine dining restaurants.

From Bombay Borough's biryani topped with edible gold, to Scoopi Cafe's Dh3,000 black diamond sundae, made with saffron and rare black truffle.

Following on in true style, Expo 2020 Dubai is keeping up appearances by offering visitors a chance to try gold-infused water.

Quote It crosses through gold and silver underground ore, so the water is naturally enriched with colloidal gold and silver Romania pavilion representative

At the Romania Pavilion in the Sustainability District, you’ll find a water bar called H2RO, which has more than 10 water varieties on offer, all taken from the small European country's natural mineral springs.

But there is one of which Romania is particularly proud.

“Aur’a is most unique because of the faint gold and silver colours that run through it,” a representative at the pavilion said.

“The water originates from the Ursoanea spring, located in the hydrographic basin of Moravița.”

Aur'a's natural gold water emerges in a region called gold hawk mountain, where since Roman times men have “harvested rare precious metal ore”.

Aur'a carbonated spring water from Romania at the Romania Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai. Victor Besa / The National

The water rises to the surface, naturally filtered by sand, gravel, cobble and clay.

But what makes it different is how it gets there.

“It crosses through gold and silver underground ore, so the water is naturally enriched with colloidal gold and silver,” he said.

“Certified as a natural mineral water, it is not treated or modified by adding or removing any elements and it has a PH balance of 8.3, which means it is pure.

“You cannot find this water anywhere in Dubai yet, but we brought it to Expo to show it to the world and hopefully, soon, it will be available here.”

Located in the Sustainability District, the Romania Pavilion showcases Romania's relationship with nature, and the interrelations between the environment, resources, people and communities.

Throughout the six-month duration of the world fair, a small stage located in the pavilion will host artists from across the country, who design bags and clothes made from recycled paper and rubbish.

Expo 2020 Dubai food: in pictures