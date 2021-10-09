A sticky situation: UAE cake shop creates Guinness World Record at Expo 2020 Dubai

A tasty Guinness World Record was broken at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday, four days after the initial attempt was postponed due to a tropical storm in the region.

A warm, sweet scent filled the air inside the Swedish Pavilion at the world’s fair, as an attempt to create the world’s "longest cinnamon bun train" got under way.

At 4.45pm onlookers cheered as chefs from the UAE’s popular cake shop, Mister Baker, brought out the first batch of cinnamon buns that made up the start of the record-breaking pastry train.

At 5.45pm the record was confirmed.

Fifteen hundred sticky and delicious buns, made from about 6kg of butter, 11kg of sugar and 36kg of flour, were placed in a spiral pattern on a large circular table.

All ingredients used to make and connect the buns – which were comically referred to as the “original gangsters of Swedish bakery” by the chefs – had to be edible, so no glue, tape or sticks were used.

“To bake our way into the record books is a testament to the hard work, agility and dedication that you see every day in our 22 cake shops,” said Tushar Fotedar, a director at Mister Baker.

“We are honoured to have been a part of this Guinness World Record at the greatest show on earth, Expo 2020 Dubai.”

Mr Fotedar said the record was never attempted before.

However, there is a record for the largest cinnamon roll, which weighs 521.5kg and was baked in the US in 2018.

This latest attempt in Dubai was due to take place on October 4, to coincide with Cinnamon Bun Day, but weather warnings due to Cyclone Shaheen, which hit Oman earlier in the week, delayed the attempt.

The world record commemorates Fika, which is a Swedish social phenomenon that brings together colleagues, family members and friends over coffee and pastries.

Walk through nature at Swedish Pavilion

The imposing Swedish Pavilion, located in the Sustainability district, welcomes visitors through a Swedish forest.

You can stroll through paths flanked by wooden trunks and learn how Sweden is building smart cities and developing the next generation of travel.