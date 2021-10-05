These Expo 2020 Dubai pavilions are inspired by nature

LIVE BLOG: Latest coverage from Expo 2020 Dubai

You’ll find gorgeous flora and fauna all over Expo 2020 Dubai, with lots of pavilions inspired by nature.

While mushrooms and edible herbs are being grown inside a vertical farm in Holland's pavilion, Singapore's is covered by more than 80,000 plants, including the country’s national flower, the pink Vanda Miss Joaquim.

Malaysia's pavilion is designed to feel like a rainforest, with sunken basement gardens and hundreds of lights representing the fireflies found in the country's mangroves.

A hanging garden of more than 10,000 plants covers Belgium's pavilion, making it one of the most sustainable structures. The plants convert carbon dioxide into oxygen and help reduce the temperature inside the pavilion by 3-5ºC.

Read more Five of the greenest pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

New Zealand's pavilion takes inspiration from the Whanganui River, which was legally recognised as a living entity in 2017. The facade of the 2,000-metre structure moves and replicates the sound of water travelling over rocks and through canyons.

The canopy of Terra - The Sustainability Pavilion uses the sun’s rays to generate electricity during the day and collect water from the air at night. In total, the technology will help produce up to 22,000 litres of water a day and generate enough electricity to charge more than 900,000 mobile phones.

Entering the Swedish pavilion feels like stepping into a forest, as you're surrounded by tree trunks and a forest-like atmosphere. Using timber to build is more sustainable than concrete, and the exhibits inside the pavilion explore the need for construction to be more eco-friendly.

The facade of Morocco's pavilion, meanwhile, is made out of rammed earth, surrounding a central courtyard filled with greenery.