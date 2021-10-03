Off-grid solar-charged electric vehicles introduced at Expo 2020 Dubai

Follow the latest updates on Expo 2020 Dubai here

Electric vehicles charged using power generated directly by solar panels are being used for the first time at Expo 2020 Dubai by UPS, Expo’s official logistics partner.

Sunlight is captured from panels on the roof of DP World’s Flow pavilion at Expo 2020. It flows through an inverter to an off-grid battery energy storage system, which powers the vehicle-charging station.

Quote Our joint efforts allow us to decentralise the charging system Scott Price, UPS International

It is the first time UPS has charged its delivery fleet using off-grid power.

“Our joint efforts allow us to decentralise the charging system, eliminate the need for electricity in charging vehicles at Expo 2020 and further our goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050,” said Scott Price, president of UPS International.

Sustainability is one of Expo 2020 Dubai’s sub-themes, the others being Opportunity and Mobility. Each one has its own district and pavilion.

DP World’s Flow pavilion is in the Opportunity District, and includes a replica of a full-scale commercial Hyperloop cargo pod.

Abdulla bin Damithan is chief executive and managing director of DP World for the UAE Region and Jafza.

He said the company is committed to digital and technological innovation that makes supply chains smarter and more sustainable.

“The DP World Flow pavilion has been designed to demonstrate the future of global trade, increasing prosperity while reducing the use of energy and resources,” he said.

“The collaboration between UPS and DP World addresses sustainability issues and is closely aligned with the UAE’s Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031 and its Green Agenda 2030.”

UPS and DP World, the official Global Trade Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, have worked with Arrival, a British electric vehicle manufacturer, to create a new generation of lightweight delivery vehicles.

Arrival’s president, Avinash Rugoobur, said the company is pioneering new methods of design and production for electric vehicles that are truly sustainable – including the use of recyclable composite panels.

“The development of sustainable charging options is a welcome addition to this ecosystem that will increase the impact we can have as we bring cleaner transportation to cities around the world,” he said.

