UAE weather: Sunny and hot with blowing dust

The temperature will reach 38°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai today

The UAE is set for sunshine on Monday. Victor Besa / The National 

The National
May 10, 2021

The weather will be fair and hot during the daytime.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening to cause blowing dust and reduced visibility.

Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Updated: May 10th 2021, 1:13 AM
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
UAEEnvironmentUAE weather news
EDITOR'S PICKS