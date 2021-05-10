UAE weather: Sunny and hot with blowing dust

The weather will be fair and hot during the daytime.
Winds will be light to moderate, freshening to cause blowing dust and reduced visibility.
Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
