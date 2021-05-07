UAE weather: Fair, partly cloudy with blowing dust

Extremely hot and humid weather awaits UAE residents on Tuesday. Victor Besa / The National

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

It will feel humid by night and into Saturday morning over some coastal areas.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

