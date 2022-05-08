India and Pakistan's extreme heatwaves a warning sign for the future

India and Pakistan are well used to surging temperatures at this time of the year as baking hot summers precede the monsoon season.

Recent conditions have been particularly challenging, however, with northwest and central India recording their hottest April for 122 years.

The high pressure system behind the heatwave in India has also meant parts of Pakistan have endured 50°C temperatures, causing one resident to tell the country’s media it was “like living in hell”.

Daytime temperatures have often been between 5°C and 8°C higher than average for the time of year.

Experts have raised concern over whether the two nations are equipped to deal with increasingly extreme weather.

The secretary general of the World Meteorological Organisation, Prof Petteri Taalas, said in a recent online statement the “extreme heat in India and Pakistan” was “consistent with what we expect in a changing climate”.

“Heatwaves are more frequent and more intense and starting earlier than in the past,” he said.

Indian heatwaves on the rise

Many studies have highlighted the issue. A recent Indian government report, Assessment of Climate Change over the Indian Region, said there were more “warm extremes” in the country, and temperatures for the warmest day, warmest night and coldest night had all increased.

The trend is continuing, with the report saying the length and frequency of pre-monsoon heatwaves was likely to “substantially increase” this century.

“The change in the climate conditions, the disruption of the water cycles with increased temperatures from CO2, is leading to an increasingly unstable environment,” said Prof Walter Leal, professor of climate change management at the Hamburg University of Applied Sciences in Germany, and of environment and technology at Manchester Metropolitan University in the UK.

“The whole system that was stable is no longer stable. It’s very erratic. Now it’s a heatwave, but it could equally be a flood.”

Vulnerable communities pay the price

Many people in India and Pakistan, and other developing nations, depend on farming and other types of work, such as fishing and forestry, that are very sensitive to the effects of climate change.

While poorer communities in countries like India may have a history of coping with heatwaves and floods, they can be more vulnerable because of the lack of access to water, to sanitation and to healthcare, said Prof Lyla Mehta, a professorial fellow in the Institute of Development Studies at the University of Sussex in the UK.

As a result, extreme weather can create myriad “knock-on problems”, such as inadequate clean water supplies, causing disease outbreaks.

“The intense heat can affect other things – critical infrastructure, agriculture, industry, and there could be health impacts. People could fall ill,” said Prof Mehta, who carried out fieldwork in India for the length of her career and who co-edited the book, The Politics of Climate Change and Uncertainty in India.

“You can have drought and flooding within a few months. That’s happened in parts of western India.”

Those who are already marginalised and poor – the type of communities “completely ignored by global elites” – become more vulnerable, said Prof Mehta.

“There are large populations that lack basic water at the best of times, let alone due to climate change,” she said. “Their interests need to be up front. You have to commit to action. Often it’s not really seeking to enhance social justice or climate justice.”