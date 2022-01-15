UAE weather: Dust and clouds in forecast

Temperatures across the UAE will reach the mid-20s on Saturday with dust and cloud in the forecast.

In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the maximum is forecast to be 26°C.

Along the coast and islands the maximum is likely to be 25°C with 85 per cent humidity, and the mountains are expected to hit 19°C with 75 per cent humidity.

The interior is expected to reach 27°C with up to 85 per cent humidity.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Saturday would be dusty and partly cloudy, becoming cloudy gradually by afternoon and evening especially over some Eastern, Northern areas, Islands and over the sea with a chance of rainfall.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times especially with clouds.

The sea will be moderate to rough with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.