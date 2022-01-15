UAE weather: Dust and clouds in forecast

In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the maximum is forecast to be 26°C

A man with his dog in Al Furjan area in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National
The National
Jan 15, 2022

Temperatures across the UAE will reach the mid-20s on Saturday with dust and cloud in the forecast.

In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the maximum is forecast to be 26°C.

Along the coast and islands the maximum is likely to be 25°C with 85 per cent humidity, and the mountains are expected to hit 19°C with 75 per cent humidity.

READ MORE
UAE agrees to join Leaders' Pledge for Nature

The interior is expected to reach 27°C with up to 85 per cent humidity.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Saturday would be dusty and partly cloudy, becoming cloudy gradually by afternoon and evening especially over some Eastern, Northern areas, Islands and over the sea with a chance of rainfall.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times especially with clouds.

The sea will be moderate to rough with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Updated: January 15th 2022, 1:31 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UAE weather: Dust and clouds in forecast
An image that illustrates this article UAE agrees to join Leaders' Pledge for Nature to boost global green agenda
An image that illustrates this article Scientists win $1.5m grants to boost rainfall in UAEStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article UAE weather: several days of heavy rain expected, starting SaturdayStory video icon