UAE weather: hazy with the chance of rain

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai could reach the 40 degree mark

There's a chance of rain in the UAE on Saturday. Pawan Singh / The National

The National
Sep 25, 2021

Conditions will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times in the UAE on Saturday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

It is also forecasting the chance of some convective clouds forming, bringing with them the possibility of rain in the east and south come afternoon.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai could reach the 40 degree mark and humidity could get up to 85 per cent.

It will be humid come night and into Sunday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds will freshen with the clouds causing blowing dust and sand.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Updated: September 25th 2021, 12:56 AM
Climate changeEnvironmentUAE
