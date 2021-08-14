UAE weather: haze and humidity envelope the Emirates

The Dubai cityscape will be shrouded in haze over the weekend.

It will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime in the UAE on Saturday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning with a probability of some convective clouds by afternoon.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will reach the mid-40s and humidity could get up to 85 per cent.

It will remain humid come night and into Sunday morning with a chance of fog over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds will freshen at times causing blowing dust.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

The biog Born: near Sialkot, Pakistan, 1981 Profession: Driver Family: wife, son (11), daughter (8) Favourite drink: chai karak Favourite place in Dubai: The neighbourhood of Khawaneej. “When I see the old houses over there, near the date palms, I can be reminded of my old times. If I don’t go down I cannot recall my old times.”

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

Without Remorse Directed by: Stefano Sollima Starring: Michael B Jordan 4/5

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India Director: Sharat Katariya Starring: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav 3.5/5

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Friday (all kick-offs UAE time) Hertha Berlin v Union Berlin (10.30pm) Saturday Freiburg v Werder Bremen (5.30pm) Paderborn v Hoffenheim (5.30pm) Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund (5.30pm) Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen (5.30pm) Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt (5.30pm) Sunday Schalke v Augsburg (3.30pm) Mainz v RB Leipzig (5.30pm) Cologne v Fortuna Dusseldorf (8pm)

Specs Engine: 2-litre Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 255hp Torque: 273Nm Price: Dh240,000

