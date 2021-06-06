Emirati swimmer rescued at sea in Fujairah as search for missing teenager goes on

Emergency services were called after receiving reports over the safety of two young men, aged 16 and 18

The area around Fujairah Port in Fujairah is the focus of search efforts. Pawan Singh / The National
The area around Fujairah Port in Fujairah is the focus of search efforts. Pawan Singh / The National

Emergency services in Fujairah rescued an Emirati swimmer in distress on Sunday, while the search for a fellow teenager missing at sea goes on.

Reports of the two, aged 16 and 18, in difficulties in the waters of the Dibba Al Fujairah port area were received at about 5pm.

Police, civil defence, coast guard and national ambulance teams were sent to the scene.

One of the pair was rescued and taken to hospital, where his condition is stable.

Read More

A woman drowned and her daughter was rescued in an accident off the coast of Umm Al Quwain on Friday morning. Reem Mohammed / The NationalMother drowns while swimming with children in Umm Al Quwain

Emirati boy rescued from drowning dies after 50 days in hospital

An search continues for his missing compatriot.

Fujairah Police urged members of the public to take care when swimming in the sea, to wear life jackets and to stay away from stretches of water not designated for swimming.

Updated: June 7, 2021 09:37 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Supporters of Scottish independence wave flags at a rally. AFP

Iran's networks of influence in Britain revealed by think tank report

Europe
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the 'New Shepard' rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
An undated handout picture released by Kensington Palace on April 14, 2021 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren. Pictured (L-R) are Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge being held by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. (Photo by THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE / KENSINGTON PALACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / KENSINGTON PALACE / DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - STRICTLY NO SALES - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NOT FOR USE AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2021. /

What's in a name? Lilibet is not the first royal baby to be named after the Queen

Family
Abubakar Shekau speaks to the camera during a video taken in 2014. AP Photo

'Extreme and stubborn': the rise and fall of Boko Haram's brutal leader

World
Etihad will fly two times per week to Mykonos in Greece from July 8. Shutterstock

Etihad launches new routes to Santorini, Mykonos and Malaga

Travel
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read