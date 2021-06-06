Emirati swimmer rescued at sea in Fujairah as search for missing teenager goes on

Emergency services in Fujairah rescued an Emirati swimmer in distress on Sunday, while the search for a fellow teenager missing at sea goes on.

Reports of the two , aged 16 and 18, in difficulties in the waters of the Dibba Al Fujairah port area were received at about 5pm.

Police, civil defence, coast guard and national ambulance teams were sent to the scene.

One of the pair was rescued and taken to hospital, where his condition is stable .

An search continues for his missing compatriot.

Fujairah Police urged members of the public to take care when swimming in the sea, to wear life jackets and to stay away from stretches of water not designated for swimming.