Covid-19 forces some UAE teachers back home to the UK because they miss family

Teachers and principals in the UAE said many were moving home because they missed family.

Covid-19 curbs imposed around the globe mean some school staff have spent more than 18 months separated from loved ones.

Principals attribute the departures to home-sickness, while teachers say the prolonged absence from their families made them reassess what was important.

This year we have had a record number of UK teachers looking to join our Dubai British School cluster of schools Alan Williamson

But some schools said they faced the exact opposite situation and reported "record demand" for jobs from teachers in the UK eager to escape travel restrictions there.

"I think the pandemic made everyone evaluate their lives," said Suzanne, a British teacher in Abu Dhabi who has spent three years teaching in the city.

"The UAE handled the pandemic well and I feel safe here. But really what matters is family. I am definitely going back home."

At Sunmarke School in Dubai, 20 teachers out of 137 are returning to the UK - a higher level than in recent years.

"The pandemic has been a trying time for many people," said Neil Hopkin, executive principal.

Neil Hopkin, executive principal at Sunmarke School, said the pandemic has been a trying time for many teachers. Courtesy: Neil Hopkin

The UAE is on UK's red list and travellers to the UK are required to complete a mandatory 11-night quarantine at a government-approved hotel - regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not. "Of the teachers who have decided to move on, the proportion that is returning to the UK is much bigger than what we would normally see," said Mr Hopkin.

"That’s a direct result of the pandemic. Perhaps they have elderly parents and relatives in the UK."

James Monaghan, principal at North London Collegiate School in Dubai, said that of the teachers leaving the school this year, 85 per cent were returning to their home country due to the pandemic and the uncertainty of the travel restrictions. He would not provide annual figures but said many were concerned about family emergencies.

"There are teachers who have not traveled home since the summer of 2019 because of all the restrictions and the lockdowns."

While recruiting staff, Mr Monaghan said the movement from the UK was not at the usual level of interest compared with pre-Covid levels. He said the travel uncertainties between the UK and the UAE could have played a role.

“Yes, there are teachers moving from the UK to the UAE. I have seen a reduction in the number of quality applications coming from the UK since the start of the calendar year," he said.

Rashmi Nandkeolyar, principal of Delhi Private School Dubai, said teachers were keen to stay in the UAE. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Teachers generally relocate to the UAE for promotion, new experiences and to fulfill other commitments. Many are on short term contracts of around two years. Some schools declined to provide yearly statistics on recruitment but a 2015 report by The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development found that UAE schools can experience high teacher turnover rates, while a World Bank report, Collaboration Road: Dubai’s Journey towards Improved School Quality, published in March 2019, reported that some schools had annual staff turnover of 30 to 40 per cent. Kate Fisher, head of human resources at Taaleem, Dubai's second-largest school group, said that a healthy turnover of teachers internationally is commonly accepted as around 10 to 20 per cent.

In February it was reported more than 500 new teaching roles were offer at schools across the UAE during the traditional recruiting period. That has fallen to 109 jobs in Dubai and 224 across UAE indicating strong interest in jobs here. And some headteachers in the UAE said the pandemic had actually led to a surge in interest from UK-based applicants.

“As an organisation we have been witnessing the opposite," said Alan Williamson chief executive at Taaleem. "Many British teachers are looking to remain in the UAE and others are looking to relocate here as they are frustrated with life and lockdown in the UK," said Mr Williamson.

“This year we have had a record numbers of UK teachers looking to join our Dubai British School cluster of schools.”

Rashmi Nandkeolyar, principal at Delhi Private School Dubai, said teachers were keen to stay back in the UAE because of the pandemic situation in India.

The school has 295 teachers, and typically had an attrition rate of 12 per cent. Last year, this dropped to six per cent.

“This year the turnover is lower than past year because most people want to stay in the UAE because they feel it’s safer here," said Ms Nandkeolyar. “They can easily get access to medical care here. Many teachers are going to travel during the holidays to take care of their parents or elderly relatives."

India is in the middle of a deadly second wave with deaths due to Covid-19 having crossed the 389,000 mark.

Teachers' pay in the UAE: What you need to know

Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: