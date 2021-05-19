Coronavirus: Gems says UAE pupils aged 12 and over have access to vaccine

UAE schools have already started vaccination drives for pupils between 12 and 15. Victor Besa / The National

One of the UAE's leading school operators announced on Wednesday that Covid-19 vaccines are available for pupils aged between 12 and 15.

Gems Education said appointments to get inoculated can be made through the schools.

The announcement was made on the education company's social media channels.

We're proud to announce that our students aged 12+ now have access to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Because at #GEMSEducation we choose to vaccinate - for the health and safety of our students, their families, our staff and for the country! pic.twitter.com/VvI90la6ld — GEMS Education (@GEMS_ME) May 19, 2021

"We're proud to announce that our students aged 12+ now have access to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine," Gems said.

"We choose to vaccinate for the health and safety of our students, their families, our staff and for the country."

The National reported during the week that schools in the UAE were planning for the imminent launch of a vaccination campaign aimed at pupils aged between 12 and 15.

It follows last week's approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children in that age group in the UAE on an emergency basis.

Headteachers believe the move will reassure parents who are concerned about sending their children to school.

UAE authorities on Tuesday urged parents to ensure eligible children are vaccinated against Covid-19.

In the weekly coronavirus briefing, Dr Farida Al Hosani, spokeswoman for the state health sector, said the decision to approve the vaccine for children aged between 12 and 15 was important.

"Expanding coverage allows us to provide vaccines to the biggest proportion of the population in order to reach herd immunity. It is important as children go back to schools," said Dr Al Hosani.

“To parents, rest assured this vaccine will help us all feel safe and protect the health of children.

“It will reduce burden on parents who have children learning online.”

Hundreds of pupils aged 16 and up receive Covid-19 vaccine – in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 na05 school vaccination Siddharth Gusani, Trrishman Basoor, Adithya Suresh and Abdul Mohsin, (at back), who are pupils at Gems Millenium School Sharjah and received their first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine. All photos Gems Millenium School Sharjah (Gems Millenium School Sharjah)

