8 reasons to consider applying at St George’s University School of Medicine

If you or your child are gathering application materials and have started thinking about different medical specialties, the next step is figuring out which medical school to attend. There are a lot of programs out there, so it’s important to choose one that provides the education and support you need to thrive as a doctor. You might consider how many graduates go on to practice in a field that interests you or whether the school offers a nurturing environment.

If you’re considering St George’s University (SGU) School of Medicine, in Grenada, you have probably already gathered some basic information but there are plenty of other amazing facts that you might not know about. Here are 8 reasons why you should consider starting your educational journey at SGU.

1. SGU is the largest provider of licensed physicians to the entire United States healthcare system

SGU graduates have gone on to practice medicine in more than 50 countries around the world. SGU values these global contributions, and that includes US representation. SGU is the largest provider of licensed physicians to the entire healthcare system in the US, according to an article in the Journal of Medical Regulation.

2. SGU USMLE step 1 passing rates are similar to US and Canadian medical schools

Passing the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) series is a crucial milestone for medical students who want to practice in the US. St George’s University students who took the USMLE 1 for the first time in 2020 achieved a 94 per cent pass rate, marking the 12th consecutive year that SGU’s overall pass rate surpassed 90 per cent. The more than 1,090 SGU students taking the exam for the first time hailed from 30 countries*

So why do SGU students do well on this essential test? The Department of Educational Services conducts more than 450 workshops a week to assist students in time management skills, test taking, and learning strategies, as well as subject-specific workshops.

3. More new doctors starting US residencies come from SGU than any other medical school in the world

After getting into medical school, many students turn their attention toward obtaining a medical residency, which provides practical experience needed to become a physician. The SGU School of Medicine is the leading provider of doctors into first-year residencies in the US for the last 12 years combined*. SGU grads also pursue nearly every type of specialty, including emergency medicine, surgery, pediatrics, and neurology.

Graduate success can be partially attributed to the work the Office of Career Guidance and Student Development does, working closely with medical students until they secure a residency.

4. SGU has entry points available for students from any education system around the world

For SGU, allowing flexibility for international students just makes sense. Medical education around the world varies from four to seven years, and SGU is able to accommodate this.

There are four-, five-, six-, and seven-year MD programs at SGU. These different points of entry allow you to pick up your education where it left off. Established in 1976, the MD program opens doors for your medical career on an international scale. SGU offers preclinical and direct entry points that accommodate applicants of all educational systems and academic backgrounds.

5. Students at SGU have a unique opportunity to begin their medical career in Grenada, the UK, or India

Students have the option to complete part of their basic sciences requirements in the United Kingdom through the four- five-, and six-year MD Programs at Northumbria University, Newcastle. Students who begin their MD through the UK-based program receive the same intensive medical education as students who start on the Grenada campus, with the additional benefits of learning a new healthcare system and gaining access to the rich history and culture that the UK and Europe offers. Lectures, labs, textbooks, small groups, and exams all follow the same clinically integrated curriculum and align over the same academic schedule. Similarly, in a partnership with Ramaiah Group of Institutions, students on a 5-year medical pathway can complete their first year of study in Bengaluru, India.

6. SGU’s clinical program covers a range of patient populations and healthcare systems in the US and UK

Clinical rotations can vary significantly depending on your location, because every healthcare system and patient population is slightly different. SGU recognizes these differences matter to students, so you can choose to complete rotations in one of over 70 affiliated hospitals and health centers in the US and UK.

You may choose to spend your final two years of medical school in a setting that will mirror your intended area of practice or perhaps you’d rather train somewhere that will expand your horizons. Either way, you can find a clinical rotation option that fits your interests.

7. SGU accepts and reviews applications on an ongoing basis

One of the most stressful parts of applying to medical school is hitting application deadlines. If you’re late during any step of the process, you typically have to wait until the following year to continue your application. Unexpected challenges can make it difficult to complete everything in such quick succession, so SGU admits three classes each year. You can choose to start your medical school journey in August, January, or April and applications remain open right up until a few weeks before the term starts.

8. Experience state-of-the-art labs, newly redesigned residence halls and student centers, all a stones throw away from gorgeous beaches

Every student needs a break now and again, and SGU is a great place to be when you need to unwind.

SGU provides several opportunities for you to have an enriching life outside the classroom. Enjoy the great outdoors, get involved with organized sports, or join one of the many student organizations. You’ll get to know your fellow students and enjoy a culturally diverse environment. The list of things to do in Grenada is nearly endless, there are chocolate tours, hiking trails through the rainforests, and a slew of water activities.

Start your medical journey

As you can see, the SGU School of Medicine has a lot to offer. The program provides real-world medical experience and extends opportunities to students of all backgrounds. These facts only scratched the surface of what you can expect at St George’s University. To learn more about how you can pursue your dream of becoming a doctor, visit SGU’s request information page.

*Data as of April 2021