MIT announces cell biologist Dr Sally Kornbluth as new president

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Thursday announced that Dr Sally Kornbluth, a cell biologist and provost at Duke University, is its new president.

Dr Kornbluth was elected by the MIT Corporation, the university's governing body, and will officially take over on January 1, 2023.

READ MORE Planning on studying in Canada? Here are its top five universities

She will be the university's second female president.

“I am eager to meet all the brilliant, entrepreneurial people of MIT, and to champion their research, teaching, and learning,” Dr Kornbluth said.

At Duke, she researched processes that are critical to understanding cancer and other disorders.

She was also credited with guiding the university through a plan that engages faculty members to advance its educational and research mission.

“My greatest joy as a leader has always been in facilitating and amplifying the work of others,” Dr Kornbluth said.