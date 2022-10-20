Many Indian schools in Dubai to give pupils four-day weekend for Diwali

Many Indian schools in Dubai will close on Monday and Tuesday to celebrate the Indian festival of Diwali.

Pupils at The Indian High group of schools and at the Delhi Private School Dubai will have two days off for the festival.

Classes will resume on Wednesday.

Many educational institutions declare a holiday every year to allow families time to mark the occasion in their homes.

Michael Guzder, vice president of Education at Gems, said the Indian schools in their group had announced a day off for Diwali, which falls on Monday.

“Popularly known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali sees families and friends meet and celebrate together," said Mr Guzder.

"As most Indian schools have just finished their term 1 examination, pupils and parents will spend the extended weekend relaxing, enjoying, visiting friends and celebrating the festival together."

Lalitha Suresh, principal at Gems Our Own Indian School, said: “Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is celebrated in all Indian households with lights, sweets, new clothes, firecrackers and rangoli.

“At Gems Our Own Indian School, we celebrate Diwali a day before, when pupils come in colourful clothes and take part in special assemblies.

"The festive feel is palpable throughout the school as staff exchange home-made sweets and Diwali delicacies in the staff room.”

Sweet boxes are distributed to all staff at the school on the festive occasion.

Senior girls along with staff participate in an inter-house rangoli competition where they draw beautiful designs on the floor and fill them with coloured powder.

Punit MK Vasu, chief executive of The Indian High Group of Schools in Dubai said it will also be closed for two days next Monday and Tuesday.

"Diwali is one of the most anticipated celebratory events of the year where everyone across The Indian High Group of Schools looks forward to spending quality time with their near and dear ones in the true spirit of Diwali," Mr Vasu said.

"We have planned many activities based on the theme of light, knowledge and joy.

"Staff and students will participate in paper lanterns and crafts, rangoli making, dance and cooking competitions.

"All students and colleagues will come dressed in traditional attire with traditional songs played to further the festive spirit."