Planning on studying in Canada? Here are its top five universities

Canada is home to many of the best universities in the world, with three ranked in the world’s top 50 higher education institutions and seven in the top 200 of a new league table.

This year, 31 Canadian institutions made the Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings 2023, which features 1,799 universities from 104 countries and regions.

- University of Toronto is Canada’s leading institution, riding high at 18th in the latest listing

- University of British Columbia was named 40th best in the world

- McGill University is 46th

- McMaster University is 85th

- University of Montreal is 111th

Canada’s top institutions, Toronto and British Columbia, scored particularly highly for research impact. Both universities produce high-quality academic work.

Canada welcomed 450,000 international students in 2021, according to local media, a record number for the country.

Among the attractions for students are tuition fees considerably cheaper than those in the US, starting at $10,000 per year for a Bachelor’s Degree programme.

At the University of British Columbia, 33 per cent of students are international, while at the University of Toronto about one in four are from overseas.

The University of Toronto has more than 700 undergraduate degrees and 200 postgraduate degrees on offer, and is renowned for its courses in medicine.

Five Canadian prime ministers, writers Michael Ondaatje and Margaret Atwood, and 10 Nobel laureates are affiliated with the University of Toronto.

The University of British Columbia has a range of scholarships for international students, and many faculties including applied science, education and, music.

Three Canadian prime ministers have attended the university, including the country's current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.