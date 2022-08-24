Abu Dhabi private school pupils aged 12 and above need PCR test for first day of term

Abu Dhabi private school pupils aged 12 and above and staff will be required to take a PCR test before returning for the new academic year.

The emirate's Department of Education and Knowledge said a negative PCR test from no more than 96 hours before the first day of term on Monday must be presented.

These Covid-19 safety rules are in line with measures announced for government-run schools on Tuesday.

Adek announced protocols for private and charter schools and nurseries on Wednesday.

A PCR test is only required for the first day of school, with no regular testing throughout the school year.

However, any pupils who have Covid-19 symptoms will need to take a PCR test.

Vaccination is not mandatory for pupils and there are no physical distancing requirements at schools and nurseries.

Masks will remain mandatory indoors and optional outdoors. Visitors at schools will need a green pass on the Al Hosn application.

Covid-19 rules for private schools in Dubai have not yet been confirmed for the coming academic year.

The last updated guidelines from the Knowledge and Development Authority, which oversees private education in Dubai, state that there are no testing requirements.

However, caution is advised when travelling abroad, and any child showing Covid-19 symptoms should stay at home and take a PCR test.

Pupils and staff who are close contacts of a person infected with the coronavirus but do not have any symptoms do not need to isolate and can attend school, under the most recent rules.

