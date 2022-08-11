Mubadala and Khalifa University to host space and science career boot camp

Emirati high-school pupils will be able to get first-hand knowledge of job opportunities in space, robotics, health sciences, computer science, energy, and cybersecurity at a boot camp organised by Mubadala Investment Company and Khalifa University of Science and Technology this month.

The two organisations announced on Wednesday that they would jointly host a five-day career boot camp aimed at pupils in grades 10 to 12, to help them learn more about STEM careers and jobs in emerging technology.

The camp will be organised at Khalifa University’s main campus and at its Sas Al Nakhl campus from August 15 to 19.

Artificial intelligence has being tipped to be the UAE's most important industry over the next 10 years, with universities urged to step up efforts to prepare the next generation of high-tech workers.

The fast-rising sector was ranked ahead of construction, electronics, aerospace, robotics, design engineering and IT, and cybersecurity, in a poll of technology and engineering employees in the Emirates.

The UAE government is driving forwards with ambitious plans to establish itself as a global AI hub.

The event is part of Mubadala’s Emiratisation programme.

“As a responsible investor, Mubadala’s Emiratisation programme is committed to delivering knowledge, expertise and change for Abu Dhabi, building our community, talent pool and creating sustainable careers for UAE nationals,” said Fatima Al Marzouqi, director of the Emiratisation portfolio at Mubadala.

“Our partnership with Khalifa University will support delivering curated programmes that will educate the UAE youth on job prospects and pave the way for a more sustainable and rewarding future.”

The boot camp will have dedicated sessions on space, covering earth sciences, astronomy and aerospace, an introduction to CubeSats, and the YahSat Space Lab projects at the Khalifa University Space Technology and Innovation Centre.

In computer science and robotics sessions, pupils will be offered an introduction to artificial intelligence.

Dr Ahmed Al Shoaibi, senior vice-president of academic and student affairs at Khalifa University, said the subjects that will be covered in the boot camp will significantly help pupils to chart their future career path, while acclimatising themselves with the latest technology developments in these fields.

The energy sessions will focus on sustainable energy, energy production technologies, basic principles of nuclear reactor and nuclear energy, and integration of nuclear energy.

The life and health sciences sessions will focus on biology, biomedical and medicine, while Telecom and Cybersecurity sessions will focus on analog and digital communication systems.

Pupils will be asked to present a project on the last day of the boot camp covering their chosen career path, the reason for the choice, its importance in the community and details of potential challenges they may face.